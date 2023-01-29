Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Down 1.2 %

VAL stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

About Valaris



Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

