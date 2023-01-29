Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.29 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

