Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.