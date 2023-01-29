Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SAP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SAP by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

