Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,360.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.