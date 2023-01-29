Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.07 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

