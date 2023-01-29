Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,733 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after buying an additional 4,661,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ambev by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after buying an additional 3,803,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

