Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.18. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

