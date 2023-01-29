Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.