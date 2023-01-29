Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Agree Realty by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $74.27 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.