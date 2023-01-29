Profund Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,343,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,897,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,718,000 after buying an additional 96,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

