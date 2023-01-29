LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

