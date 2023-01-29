Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

