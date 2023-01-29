Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 3.8 %

AU opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

