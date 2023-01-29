Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

