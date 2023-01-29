Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

