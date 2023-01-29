Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 745,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,978,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
VMBS opened at $47.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (VMBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.