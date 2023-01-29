Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 745,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,978,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $47.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

