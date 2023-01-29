Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 395,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Volcon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLCN. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Volcon during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Volcon in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth $55,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Volcon Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Volcon Company Profile
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
Read More
