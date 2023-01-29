Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 395,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLCN. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Volcon during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Volcon in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth $55,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Volcon had a negative net margin of 988.41% and a negative return on equity of 416.47%.

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.