Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Update

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivakor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivakor by 87.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivakor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVK stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vivakor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About Vivakor

Vivakor ( NASDAQ:VIVK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

