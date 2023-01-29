Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Vericity at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericity Stock Performance

VERY stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Vericity has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

