Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 108,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEDU opened at $0.72 on Friday. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

