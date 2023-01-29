Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $342.95

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.95 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.63). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.66), with a volume of 86,437 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £368.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 337.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

