Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.91

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.91 and traded as high as C$53.52. Sprott shares last traded at C$52.64, with a volume of 57,219 shares trading hands.

Sprott Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.94.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

