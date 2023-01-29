CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as high as C$2.88. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 277,875 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CEU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$708.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.64.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$524.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

