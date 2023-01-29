Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.08

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.08 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 147.70 ($1.83). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.78), with a volume of 2,913,759 shares traded.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.18. The company has a market cap of £382.81 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71.

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.