Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.33

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.33 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.91). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.82), with a volume of 2,324,276 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,160 ($14.36).

The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.69.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

