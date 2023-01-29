Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.31

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.31 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.31). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.29), with a volume of 797,260 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.42. The company has a current ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.13.

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

