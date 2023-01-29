OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.57

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.57 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 361,959 shares.

OPG Power Ventures Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.58. The company has a market cap of £25.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.29.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

