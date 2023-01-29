Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $827.40

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 827.40 ($10.24) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.79). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 710 ($8.79), with a volume of 7,801 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £132.71 million and a P/E ratio of 403.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 684 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 823.08.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also

