Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.34

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.34 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25.25 ($0.31). Renold shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.31), with a volume of 31,494 shares trading hands.

Renold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £56.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.31.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

