Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,975.23

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,975.23 ($36.84) and traded as high as GBX 3,459 ($42.83). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,435 ($42.53), with a volume of 310,364 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,976.70. The stock has a market cap of £8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.