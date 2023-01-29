Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $498.67

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.67 ($6.17) and traded as high as GBX 573.50 ($7.10). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 569.50 ($7.05), with a volume of 728,242 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Playtech from GBX 607 ($7.52) to GBX 601 ($7.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 569.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

