Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 103,088 shares traded.

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £18.11 million and a PE ratio of -12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.50.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

