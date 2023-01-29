Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.