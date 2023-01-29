Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $191.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.83. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

