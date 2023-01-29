Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $78.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

