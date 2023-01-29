Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,960 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

