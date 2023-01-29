Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

