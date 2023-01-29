Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.