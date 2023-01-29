Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.33. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

