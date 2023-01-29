Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

