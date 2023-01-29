Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

