Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 244,731 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.04 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

