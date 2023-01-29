Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 971 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 435,620 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

