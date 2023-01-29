ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,897,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

