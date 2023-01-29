Western Wealth Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

