Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $913,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after buying an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

