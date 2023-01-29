Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

