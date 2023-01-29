Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

