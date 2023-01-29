Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 127,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,656,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 44,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

